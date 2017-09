April 19 (Reuters) - IQE Plc :

* $3 million contract wins for IQE’s infrared division

* Has received record volume purchase orders worth just over $3 million, to be delivered over next twelve months, for its indium antimonide and gallium antimonide substrate materials. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)