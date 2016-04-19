FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avanza Bank Q1 operating profit unchanged
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avanza Bank Q1 operating profit unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Avanza Bank

* Q1 growth in number of customers remained strong at 26,200, an increase of 6 per cent since beginning of year to 493,800 customers

* Q1 operating income increased by 2 per cent y/y to SEK 226 million

* Q1 operating profit was SEK 115 million (115)

* Q1 net profit was stable at SEK 98 million (99)

* Says Henrik Kallen, deputy CEO, will take over as acting CEO from June 1 until a new permanent CEO is appointed and takes position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

