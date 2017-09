April 19 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Q1 total net retail sales grew 26.7 percent, year-on-year, to 230.6 billion roubles ($3.51 billion);

* Q1 Like-For-Like sales increased 7.8 percent, year-on-year;

* 18.9 percent sales growth contribution from a 31.0 percent rise in selling space. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.6200 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)