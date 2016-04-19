FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach FY sales up at EUR 137.2 mln
April 19, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach FY sales up at EUR 137.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach AG :

* Proposed dividend of 0.27 euro per ordinary share and 0.35 euro per preferred share for fiscal year 2015

* FY consolidated sales rose by 0.7 million euros to 137.2 million euros ($155.37 million)

* FY EBIT of 4.3 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net income of 2.1 million euros (previous year: 1.5 million euros)

* Sees for FY 2016 group sales slightly above prior year and further improvement in operating profit at group level

* In FY 2016 expects EBIT and EBITDA increasing in single digit percentage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

