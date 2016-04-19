FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group says Apple to pay $24.9 mln in settlement - sec filing
April 19, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group says Apple to pay $24.9 mln in settlement - sec filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Marathon Patent Group Inc

* On April 18, 2016, Apple, Inc. And Dynamic Advances LLC, unit of Co entered into a settlement agreement

* Under terms of settlement Apple, will receive patent license from Dynamic Advances and 3-year covenant not to sue from Co

* Apple will pay $24.9 million under settlement agreement - SEC filing

* Under settlement agreement in which company agreed to dismiss with prejudice pending litigation in United States district court Source text (1.usa.gov/1pdGTTw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

