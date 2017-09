April 19 (Reuters) - F24 AG :

* FY group sales rose by 18 pct to 7.34 million euros ($8.31 million)

* FY EBITDA rose by 82 pct to 1.34 million euros

* FY group result up 47 percent at 0.49 million euros

* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euros per share

* Outlook 2016: sales to double, again significantly higher earnings through acquisitions and strong order intake