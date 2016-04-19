BRIEF-Synergy pharmaceuticals says FDA set Jan 29, 2017 as PDUFA for constipation drug

April 19 (Reuters) - Synergy Pharmaceuticals

* Synergy pharmaceuticals announces acceptance of new drug application for plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog, in chronic idiopathic constipation

* Blind placebo-controlled phase 3 trials, one open-label long term safety study

* Fda prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date is january 29, 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)