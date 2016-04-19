BRIEF-Fresh Market says settled lawsuit with Jeffrey Ouellette

April 19 (Reuters) - Fresh Market Inc
* Fresh Market Inc says entered into a settlement agreement and limited release of claims with Jeffrey Ouellette
* Agreement, which is contingent upon court approval, provides for a maximum gross settlement payment of no more than $5 million
* Gross settlement assumes 100% participation by all potential opt-ins
* Minimum payment by company under settlement agreement is approximately $3.6 million
* Fresh Market Inc says entered into agreement to settle previously disclosed lawsuit that was filed against co in U.S. District Court in Connecticut
* Fresh Market Inc says company cannot assure that settlement agreement will be approved by court or upheld if challenged on appeal