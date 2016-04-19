BRIEF-Fresh Market says settled lawsuit with Jeffrey Ouellette

April 19 (Reuters) - Fresh Market Inc

* Fresh Market Inc says entered into a settlement agreement and limited release of claims with Jeffrey Ouellette

* Agreement, which is contingent upon court approval, provides for a maximum gross settlement payment of no more than $5 million

* Gross settlement assumes 100% participation by all potential opt-ins

* Minimum payment by company under settlement agreement is approximately $3.6 million

* Fresh Market Inc says entered into agreement to settle previously disclosed lawsuit that was filed against co in U.S. District Court in Connecticut

* Fresh Market Inc says company cannot assure that settlement agreement will be approved by court or upheld if challenged on appeal