BRIEF-Goldman Sachs reports 1st-qtr earnings per share of $2.68

April 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc :

* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common share of $2.68

* Qtrly reported net revenues of $6.34 billion

* Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $1.66 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 47% lower

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (Standardized) percent as of March 31, 2016 was 13.4 percent versus 13.6 percent as of Dec 31, 2015

* Net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.46 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 23 percent lower than the Q1 of 2015

* Q1 annualized ROE was 6.4 percent versus 14.7 percent last year

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (Basel III Advanced) percent as of March 31, 2016 was 12.2 percent versus 12.4 percent as of Dec 31, 2015

* Net revenues in Equities were $1.78 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 23 percent lower than the first quarter of 2015

* Non-compensation expenses were $2.10 billion for the first quarter of 2016, 6 percent lower than the first quarter of 2015

* Ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for Q1, 2016 was 42 percent, unchanged with last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.45, revenue view $6.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 total operating expenses were $4.76 billion versus $6.68 billion last year

* Operating environment this quarter presented broad range of challenges, resulting in headwinds across virtually each of co’s businesses

* In Q1 2015 net revenues, including net interest income was $10.62 billion

* Operating environment this quarter presented broad range of challenges, resulting in headwinds across virtually each of co's businesses