BRIEF-Atco says diversifies global presence with partnership in Chile
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atco says diversifies global presence with partnership in Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Atco Ltd

* Atco diversifies global presence with partnership in Chile

* Says Sitrans Will Retain 50 Per Cent Ownership Of Company, which will now operate under name Atco-Sabinco s.a.

* Atco ltd says expanding its international modular structures business by acquiring 50 per cent ownership of sabinco soluciones modulares s.a.

* Transaction included purchase of a land position and provision of funds for a future manufacturing facility

* Atco ltd says acquiring 50 per cent ownership of sabinco from sitrans servicios integrados de tranportes ltda

* Atco diversifies global presence with partnership in chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
