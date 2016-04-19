FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil starts oil production at Julia oil field in Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Harvey
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil starts oil production at Julia oil field in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxonmobil starts production at Julia oil field in the Gulf of Mexico

* Says oil production has started under budget and ahead of schedule at Julia oil field in Gulf of Mexico

* First production well is now online and a second well will start production in coming weeks

* Says first production well is now online and a second well will start production in coming weeks

* Says on track to start up 10 new upstream projects in 2016 and 2017

* Maersk viking drillship is currently drilling a third well, which is expected to come online in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
