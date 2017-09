April 19 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank :

* Says sets book building for 14 billion rouble ($213.97 million) BO-P01 series bonds for April 20

* The bonds are placed under 50 billion rouble bond issue program Source text - bit.ly/20TNKzl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.4300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)