BRIEF-TomTom says more bullish on gross margin guidance - conf call
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 19, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TomTom says more bullish on gross margin guidance - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - TomTom NV

* Says too early to judge how relationship with Volkswagen will develop over coming years - conference call

* Says Telematics and Automotive will continue to grow; Licensing expected to end up flat for FY; Consumer segment ‘flattish’ over FY - conference call

* Says looking at high double-digit growth in Sports segment - conference call

* Says more bullish on gross margin guidance; sees towards 3-4 bps increase compared to last year - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
