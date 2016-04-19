BRIEF-TomTom says more bullish on gross margin guidance - conf call

April 19 (Reuters) - TomTom NV

* Says too early to judge how relationship with Volkswagen will develop over coming years - conference call

* Says Telematics and Automotive will continue to grow; Licensing expected to end up flat for FY; Consumer segment ‘flattish’ over FY - conference call

* Says looking at high double-digit growth in Sports segment - conference call

* Says more bullish on gross margin guidance; sees towards 3-4 bps increase compared to last year - conference call