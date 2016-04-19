FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Omnicom says negative impact of FX on revenue may continue to moderate reducing Q2 revenue by about 1.5 pct-CONF CALL
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Omnicom says negative impact of FX on revenue may continue to moderate reducing Q2 revenue by about 1.5 pct-CONF CALL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group CEO Says

* “Expect impact of foreign exchange rates to moderate to more neutral levels in second half of 2016 ” - conf call

* “Unchartered actions of central banks around world ,tragic events in Brussels, Paris is creating a cautious approach to spending” - conf call

* “Despite current economic uncertainty in Brazil, we remain committed to and bullish on the long-term prospects in Brazil” - conf call

* “Too early to speculate on what direct or indirect impact of EU referendum would be on our operations in UK or rest of Europe” - conf call

* “ Negative impact of FX on revenue may continue to moderate reducing revenue by about 1.5% during Q2 and about 1% for full year” - conf call

* “Expect that revenue from our collective recent acquisitions will be a net positive next quarter and for the year” - conf call

* “For the year, expect interest expense to increase in excess of $20 million”- conf call Further company coverage: [OMC.N ] )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
