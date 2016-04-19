FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hudson Resources signs mandate letter with European Investment Bank regarding debt financing of White Mountain project
April 19, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hudson Resources signs mandate letter with European Investment Bank regarding debt financing of White Mountain project

Reuters Staff

April 19 (Reuters) - Hudson Resources Inc

* Hudson signs mandate letter with European Investment Bank regarding debt financing of White Mountain Project

* Entered into an agreement with European Investment Bank to appraise Hudson’s White Mountain anorthosite project in Greenland

* EIB is considering offering Hudson a loan of up to 14m euros, not exceeding 50% of project costs

* In total, project capital costs, including working capital, are not expected to exceed CDN$40 million, equivalent to 27 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

