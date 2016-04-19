BRIEF-Telenor's Grameenphone Q1 operating profit rose to NOK 1,124 million

April 19 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa : * Telenor Group's subsidiary in Bangladesh, Grameenphone, has today announced its first quarter 2016 results. * Telenor's consolidated figures in NOK million are as follows: * Q116 Q115 * Revenues 3,045 2,516 * EBITDA before other items 1,684 1,363 * EBITDA 1,683 1,363 * Operating profit 1,124 955 * * CAPEX 1,004 370 * * During the quarter the number of subscriptions decreased by 0.395 million to 56.285 million. * The subscription base was negatively impacted by the ongoing biometric verification. * The subscription base was 8% higher than at the end of first quarter last year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)