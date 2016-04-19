FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telenor's Grameenphone Q1 operating profit rose to NOK 1,124 million
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 19, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telenor's Grameenphone Q1 operating profit rose to NOK 1,124 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa :
    * Telenor Group's subsidiary in Bangladesh, Grameenphone,
has today announced its first quarter 2016 results. 
    * Telenor's consolidated figures in NOK million are as
follows:
    *                                Q116    Q115
    * Revenues                      3,045   2,516
    * EBITDA before other items     1,684   1,363
    * EBITDA                        1,683   1,363
    * Operating profit              1,124     955
    * 
    * CAPEX                         1,004     370
    * 
    * During the quarter the number of subscriptions decreased
by 0.395 million to 56.285 million. 
    * The subscription base was negatively impacted by the
ongoing biometric verification. 
    * The subscription base was 8% higher than at the end of
first quarter last year.

Source text for Eikon: 
Further company coverage: 

 (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
