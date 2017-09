April 20 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd

* Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer says does not see changes in China market conditions ‘for better or for worse’

* Ceo says oil and gas, mining continue to be soft

* Ceo says Europe quite steady, expects moderate growth

* Ceo says Brazil is a 'very difficult market,' on rest of Latin America he is 'cautiously optimistic'