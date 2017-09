April 19 (Reuters) - Supersonic Imagine SA :

* Q1 sales 3.9 million euros ($4.43 million) versus 3.2 million euros year ago

* CEO: “ growth rate recorded over this q1 reflects our ambitions for double digit growth in 2016” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)