BRIEF-Canada's Competition Bureau says closing its investigation into a number of allegations of anti-competitive conduct by Google
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
April 19, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canada's Competition Bureau says closing its investigation into a number of allegations of anti-competitive conduct by Google

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) -

* Canada’s Competition Bureau Says Closing Its Investigation Into A Number Of Allegations Of Anti-Competitive conduct by Google

* Allegations related to Google’s online search, search advertising and display advertising services in Canada

* Found evidence to support allegation that Google used anti-competitive clauses in certain contracts that hurt advertisers

* Did not find sufficient evidence of substantial lessening or prevention of competition in market to support other allegations

* Also consulted with international counterparts including FTC and European Commission throughout investigation

* says in response to Bureau, Google has agreed not to reintroduce the clauses in Canada

* Bureau conducted review of allegations that Google engaged in conduct with intention to exclude or disadvantage competitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

