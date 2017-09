April 19 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* nplate (romiplostim) study in the lancet shows significant increase in durable platelet response among children with immune thrombocytopenia

* Study showed 52 percent of nplate patients achieved a durable platelet response, compared with 10 percent of placebo-treated patients