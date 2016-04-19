FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intel Q1 GAAP revenue of $13.7 bln, Non-GAAP revenue of $13.8 bln
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intel Q1 GAAP revenue of $13.7 bln, Non-GAAP revenue of $13.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Intel Corp

* Intel reports GAAP revenue of $13.7 billion; Non-GAAP revenue of $13.8 billion

* Intel sees Q2 revenue $13.5 billion, plus or minus $500 million, returning to a typical 13 quarter

* Intel sees 2016 revenue, up mid-single digits, down from prior outlook of mid- to high-single digits

* Intel sees 2016 GAAP gross margin 62 percent, +/- a couple percent points

* Qtrly earnings per share of $0.54

* Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $13.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $58.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $14.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/1qXjx6b) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

