BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Co announces Midland Basin acquisitions

April 19 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co :

* Callon Petroleum Co says deal valued at $220 million in cash and approximately 9.3 million shares of Callon common stock

* Callon Petroleum Co says Callon Petroleum Company announces midland basin acquisitions and establishment of a new core operating area

* Has signed definitive agreements that increase its exposure to an existing core operating area in a separate transaction

* Upon closing of big star transaction, Callon will assume operatorship of over 80 pct of acquired acreage

* Callon Petroleum Co says entered into definitive agreements with three private entities to acquire certain assets operated by Big Star Oil And Gas Llc

* Estimates that production from transactions will contribute approximately 2,500 - 3,000 boe/d to full-year 2016 estimates

* Raising 2016 annual production guidance from a previous range of 11,500 - 12,000 boe/d to 14,000 - 15,000 boe/d

* Now expects operational capital expenditures (including facilities) of $95 - $105 million in 2016

* Intends to finance cash purchase price of deals with cash on hand, borrowings under credit facility, proceeds of capital markets deals