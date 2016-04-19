FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd sees IPO of 7.5 mln ADS representing 150 mln shares
April 19, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd sees IPO of 7.5 mln ADS representing 150 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd:

* Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd Sees IPO Of 7.5 Mln Ads Representing 150 Mln Ordinary Shares - Sec filing

* Anticipates initial public offering price per ads will be between $12.50 and $14.50

* Intends to use $30 million of ipo proceeds to invest in information technology infrastructure and proprietary software

* Intends to use $30 million of ipo proceeds to develop new businesses

* Intends to use $20 million of ipo proceeds to promote brand and services Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XHqfaO (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

