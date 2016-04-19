FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Discover Financial Services Q1 EPS $1.35
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services Q1 EPS $1.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services

* Reported net income of $575 million or $1.35 per diluted share for q1 of 2016

* Return on equity for q1 of 2016 was 21%

* Qtrly provision for loan losses of $423 million increased $35 million from prior year

* Qtrly credit card loans grew $2.1 billion, or 4%, to $55.6 billion

* Qtrly discover card sales volume increased 4% from prior year

* Qtrly net interest income increased $121 million, or 7%, from prior year

* Qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding pci loans decreased 5 basis points from prior year to 2.21%

* Qtrly total delinquency rate excluding pci loans over 30 days past due increased 7 basis points from prior year to 1.64%

* Discover financial services qtrly revenue net of interest expense $2.22 billion versus $2.21 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (1.usa.gov/1VhG3mJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
