BRIEF-Gibson Energy announces structural headcount reduction

April 19 (Reuters) - Gibson Energy Inc :
* Gibsons announces new management structure and changes to segmented reporting
* A structural headcount reduction, including an approximate 20% reduction in executive level positions
* Gibson Energy Inc says new management structure and changes to its segmented reporting beginning with three month period ending March 31, 2016
* Following review of management of co’s operations, have reorganized our business
* "reorganized our business which will now be reported under four key segments"