BRIEF-Gibson Energy announces structural headcount reduction

April 19 (Reuters) - Gibson Energy Inc :

* Gibsons announces new management structure and changes to segmented reporting

* A structural headcount reduction, including an approximate 20% reduction in executive level positions

* Gibson Energy Inc says new management structure and changes to its segmented reporting beginning with three month period ending March 31, 2016

* Following review of management of co’s operations, have reorganized our business

* “reorganized our business which will now be reported under four key segments” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)