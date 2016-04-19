FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Argos therapeutics announced workforce action plan to streamline operations
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Argos therapeutics announced workforce action plan to streamline operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Announced a workforce action plan designed to streamline operations and reduce company s operating expenses

* Under plan, company plans to reduce its workforce by 18 employees (or 13%)

* Anticipates incurring approximately $0.4 million in total costs associated with workforce reduction

* Company expects that workforce reductions will decrease its annual operating costs by $2.3 million

* Argos therapeutics inc says company does not expect the workforce action plan to have any impact on the expected timeline for its phase 3 adapt trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
