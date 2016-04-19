FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals announce results of preclinical studies
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals announce results of preclinical studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces results of preclinical studies demonstrating enhanced immune responses and anti-tumor activity with CPI-444, an investigational immuno-oncology therapy

* CPI-444 effective in stimulating various immune cells, generating anti-tumor immunity, suppressing tumor growth

* Results showed CPI-444 restored T-cell activation in vitro in T-cells were treated with immuno-suppressive levels of adenosine

* Begun enrolling patients in phase 1/1B clinical trial to evaluate safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy of CPI-444

* CPI-444 enhanced efficacy of adoptively transferred T-cells, suppressing tumor growth and increased survival compared with controls

* 1/1b trial to evaluate safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy of CPI-444 as single agent, with anti-PD-l1 in patients with solid tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

