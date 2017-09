April 19 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd :

* Agreement with Sembcorp Marine’s unit to defer delivery, related final payments of 2 dynamically positioned ultra-deepwater drillships

* Proprietary Jurong Espadon 3T designed rigs are now scheduled to be delivered during first and Q3 of 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)