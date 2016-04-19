BRIEF-Klondex Mines qtrly gold equivalent sold was 31,172 ounces

April 19 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd :

* Klondex reports first quarter 2016 production of 30,142 GEOs; reiterates full-year production guidance

* Says reiterates its 2016 production guidance of a total of approximately 145,000 to 150,000 GEOs

* 2016 production guidance split approximately 40%-45% in first half of 2016 and 55%-60% in second half of 2016

* Qtrly gold equivalent sold was 31,172 ounces

* Qtrly total silver produced 323,122 ounces