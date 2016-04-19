FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Klondex Mines qtrly gold equivalent sold was 31,172 ounces
April 19, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Klondex Mines qtrly gold equivalent sold was 31,172 ounces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd :

* Klondex reports first quarter 2016 production of 30,142 GEOs; reiterates full-year production guidance

* Says reiterates its 2016 production guidance of a total of approximately 145,000 to 150,000 GEOs

* 2016 production guidance split approximately 40%-45% in first half of 2016 and 55%-60% in second half of 2016

* Qtrly gold equivalent sold was 31,172 ounces

* Qtrly total silver produced 323,122 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

