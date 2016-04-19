FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti proposes capital increase of up to EUR 50 mln
April 19, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti proposes capital increase of up to EUR 50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Proposes to grant powers to the board for a capital increase of up to 50 million euros ($56.85 million) via rights offering

* Board examined the project of transition to Mercato Telematico Azionario, on the STAR segment possibly, from AIM Italia on the Italian stock exchange

* Sees to launch the capital increase in the context of the transition to Mercato Telematico Azionario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

