BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources sees 2016 gold in concentrates 255,000-285,000 oz
April 19, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Resources sees 2016 gold in concentrates 255,000-285,000 oz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd :

* Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2016 production

* Average throughput of approximately 106,000 tonnes per day for quarter

* Continues to expect Oyu Tolgoi to produce 175,000 to 195,000 tonnes of copper in concentrates for 2016.

* Says increasing 2016 gold in concentrates guidance to 255,000 to 285,000 ounces from 210,000 to 260,000 ounces

* Mining of phase 2 gold core is expected to be complete in Q2‘16

* Says copper production in Q1‘16 reached a quarterly high increasing 0.5% over Q4‘15

* Increasing 2016 gold production guidance to reflect mine accessing more of final, high-gold benches in phase 2 of open pit

* Gold production of Oyu Tolgoi in Q1‘16 declined about 30% over Q4‘15 due to lower grades and near-completion of mining in phase 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

