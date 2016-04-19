FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tecno Holding launches placement of 15 pct-20 pct stake in Tecnoinvestimenti
April 19, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tecno Holding launches placement of 15 pct-20 pct stake in Tecnoinvestimenti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Tecno Holding launches placement for 3.4 euro per share of a minimum of 4,755,000 Tecnoinvestimenti shares and a maximum of 6,340,000 Tecnoinvestimenti shares

* Amount of placement corresponds to around 15 percent - 20 percent of Tecnoinvestimenti share capital

* Placement to be executed via accelerated bookbuilding reserved to professional investors in Italy and institutional investors abroad

* Tecno Holding is Tecnoinvestimenti’s majority shareholder with a 78.86 percent stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

