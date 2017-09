April 19 (Reuters) - Carmike Cinemas Inc

* Driehaus capital management reports 9.90 percent stake in carmike cinemas as of april 18 versus 8.0 percent stake as of march 22 reported earlier - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qWHaf7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)