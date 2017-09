April 19 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P On Anheuser Busch InBev - Belgium-Based Anheuser-Busch InBev ‘A-/A-2’ ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* S&P On Anheuser Busch InBev - Unchanged assessment of combined group's excellent business risk profile and significant financial risk profile Source - bit.ly/1YFkhHt (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)