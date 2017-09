April 19 (Reuters) - Sequenom Inc :

* Sequenom completes consolidation of North Carolina operations

* Expects to record net cash costs of approximately $1 million in Q1 of 2016

* Also reaffirmed its expectation of achieving in excess of $20 million in annualized operating cost savings by late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)