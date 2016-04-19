FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intel sees FY revenue up mid-single digits
April 19, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Intel sees FY revenue up mid-single digits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :

* Intel Corp says Intel Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Stacy Smith will transition to a new role leading sales

* Q1 programmable solutions group revenue $359 million, which does not include $99 million of revenue as a result of acquisition-related adjustments

* Intel Corp Q1 gross margin 59.3 percent versus 60.5 percent

* Sees FY revenue up mid-single digits

* Sees FY non-gaap research and development plus MG&A spending approximately $20.6 billion, plus or minus $400 million, down from prior outlook of $21.3 billion

* Intel Corp sees Q2 research and development plus MG&A spending approximately $5.1 billion Source text: bit.ly/1Stom3j Further company coverage:

