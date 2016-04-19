BRIEF-Banro announces reserve growth of 9 pct to 3.18 mln ounces

April 19 (Reuters) - Banro Corp :

* Banro announces reserve growth of 9 pct to 3.18 million ounces after depletion in Twangiza and Namoya

* Says total measured and indicated mineral resources for all its properties is 7.04 moz of gold at quarter-end

* Says total inferred mineral resources of 5.08 moz of gold (93.29mt @ 1.70g/t au) at quarter-end

* Says overall mineral reserves have grown by 9% to 3.18 moz of gold (48.61mt @ 2.03g/t au) at US$1,200/oz gold price at quarter-end