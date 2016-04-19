FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banro announces reserve growth of 9 pct to 3.18 mln ounces
April 19, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banro announces reserve growth of 9 pct to 3.18 mln ounces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Banro Corp :

* Banro announces reserve growth of 9 pct to 3.18 million ounces after depletion in Twangiza and Namoya

* Says total measured and indicated mineral resources for all its properties is 7.04 moz of gold at quarter-end

* Says total inferred mineral resources of 5.08 moz of gold (93.29mt @ 1.70g/t au) at quarter-end

* Says overall mineral reserves have grown by 9% to 3.18 moz of gold (48.61mt @ 2.03g/t au) at US$1,200/oz gold price at quarter-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

