April 19, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barrett Business Services intends to file 2015 form 10-K by May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Barrett Business Services Inc :

* Currently intends to file 2015 form 10-K by May 9, 2016, although company cannot assure that it will be able to do so

* On March 11, audit committee engaged accounting firm to conduct independent forensic accounting investigation of financial records

* Barrett Business Services Inc says co has discovered errors in its accrued payroll tax liabilities and payroll tax expense

* On April 19, investigator presented final report of findings, conclusions and recommendations in investigation to audit committee

* Investigator also uncovered additional unsupported journal entries not made in accordance with GAAP

* Audit committee believes that the non-GAAP journal entries had no effect on company’s consolidated balance sheets

* Investigator advised review of journal entries, other documents confirmed self-identified unsupported journal entries not made in accordance with GAAP

* By letter dated April 15, co’s primary bank lender waived requirement that co file qtrly report on form 10-Q for Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

