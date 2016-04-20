FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GAM Holding Q1-end group assets under management of CHF 114.7 bln
April 20, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GAM Holding Q1-end group assets under management of CHF 114.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG :

* Q1-end group assets under management of 114.7 billion Swiss francs ($119.26 billion), down 4 pct from Dec. 31, 2015

* Turbulent market conditions are likely to continue to weigh on client sentiment and flows in near term

* Performance fees in first half of 2016 are expected to be lower than levels reported in previous year

* GAM remains confident about delivering on its targets over business cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

