BRIEF-Formycon FY net profit at 0.57 million euros

April 20 (Reuters) - Formycon AG :

* Increased its turnover in 2015 by 34 percent compared to previous year, from 12.58 million euros ($14.28 million) to 16.9 million euros

* FY annual net profit stood at 0.57 million euros (2014: 0.86 million euros)

* FY EBITDA was 1.47 million euros (2014: 1.94 million euros)

* Expects 2016 financial year to bring a further increase in group turnover compared to 2015 to over 20 million euros ($1 = 0.8809 euros)