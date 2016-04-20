BRIEF-KAS Bank Q1 total net result falls to 0.8 million euros

April 20 (Reuters) - KAS Bank NV :

* Q1 revenues declined 16 pct to 26.4 million euros ($29.97 million)(Q1 2015: 31.6 million euros)

* Net result from operations, excluding non-recurring items, over the first quarter of 2.2 million euros (Q1 2015: 5.8 million euros); total net result of 0.8 million euros (Q1 2015: 4.8 million euros)

* Says at end of Q1 solvency ratio is strengthened to 28 pct (Q4 2015: 24 pct) and liquidity coverage ratio increased to 196 pct (Q4 2015: 143 pct).

* Says takes further cost management actions to improve the results