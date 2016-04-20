FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GKN says on track to grow in 2016 after in line Q1
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 20, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GKN says on track to grow in 2016 after in line Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Gkn

* Principal markets have performed in line with expectations set out in our february results announcement.

* Management sales for three months ended 31 march 2016 were £2,179 million (2015: £1,943 million).

* This 12% increase comprised 1% organic growth, 8% acquisition growth and 3% beneficial currency translation.

* Group trading margin is lower than last year primarily due to a reduction in gkn aerospace as a result of lower military sales, mix of new and mature programmes and absence of last year’s one-off benefits

* We expect to grow in 2016 and beyond, helped by contribution from fokker, whose performance and integration is on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.