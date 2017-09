BRIEF-Sparebanken Sor: Rights issue oversubscribed

April 20 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Sor :

* Preliminary count shows that the company has received subscriptions for about 14.9 million new equity certificates in its rights issue offering

* Subscription price was 55 Norwegian crowns ($6.75) per equity certificate

* Offer consisted of 10.9 million equity certificates, meaning oversubscription rate was about 37 percent

* Additionally, has received orders for purchase of equity certificates within employee offering from 224 employees, for total of 1.68 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1431 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)