April 20 (Reuters) - Norvestia Oyj :

* Q1 operating profit 4.9 million euros ($5.57 million) versus 15.0 million euros year ago

* Net asset value (NAV) per share was 10.52 euros at the end-Q1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)