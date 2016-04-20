BRIEF-Cantargia raises SEK 31.4 mln through exercise of warrants

April 20 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB :

* Cantargia raises 31.4 million Swedish crowns through exercise of warrants of series TO 1 and TO 3

* 4,127,260 warrants of both series were exercised, resulting in a total utilization of approximately 83.5 percent of warrants

* Cantargia is preparing and planning to conduct formal GLP toxicity studies and GMP production in the summer of 2016

* The capital injection ensures these activities prior to the clinical study, which is planned to start late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)