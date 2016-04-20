FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cantargia raises SEK 31.4 mln through exercise of warrants
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 20, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cantargia raises SEK 31.4 mln through exercise of warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB :

* Cantargia raises 31.4 million Swedish crowns through exercise of warrants of series TO 1 and TO 3

* 4,127,260 warrants of both series were exercised, resulting in a total utilization of approximately 83.5 percent of warrants

* Cantargia is preparing and planning to conduct formal GLP toxicity studies and GMP production in the summer of 2016

* The capital injection ensures these activities prior to the clinical study, which is planned to start late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.