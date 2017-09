April 20 (Reuters) - Hovding Sverige publ AB :

* Carries out rights issue, adjusts financial targets

* New share issue is of about 42 million Swedish crowns ($5.20 million)

* Subscription price 15 crowns per share

* Aims to on average double sales every year and in 2020 reach sales exceeding 250 million crowns with operating margin of 20 percent

