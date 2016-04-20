FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTG Q1 core profit beats forecasts
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
#Financials
April 20, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MTG Q1 core profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - MTG Ab

* Q1 sales of sek 3,826m (3,701)

* Operating income of SEK 159 mln (142) before SEK 0m (77) of items affecting comparability (IAC)

* Q1 net income from continuing operations of SEK 119m (164)

* Says objective remains to accelerate our sales growth and increase our operating profits in 2016, despite anticipated sek 250m of incremental adverse FX effects and additional costs for new or extended sports rights that we have acquired

* Reuters poll: MTG Q1 sales were seen at 3,933 million sek, core ebit 144 million sek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

