BRIEF-MTG Q1 core profit beats forecasts

April 20 (Reuters) - MTG Ab

* Q1 sales of sek 3,826m (3,701)

* Operating income of SEK 159 mln (142) before SEK 0m (77) of items affecting comparability (IAC)

* Q1 net income from continuing operations of SEK 119m (164)

* Says objective remains to accelerate our sales growth and increase our operating profits in 2016, despite anticipated sek 250m of incremental adverse FX effects and additional costs for new or extended sports rights that we have acquired

* Reuters poll: MTG Q1 sales were seen at 3,933 million sek, core ebit 144 million sek