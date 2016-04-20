FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tecno Holding completes placement of 6,974,000 Tecnoinvestimenti's shares
April 20, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tecno Holding completes placement of 6,974,000 Tecnoinvestimenti's shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Tecno Holding SpA completes placement of 6,974,000 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA ordinary shares at 3.40 euros per share equal to 22 pct of Tecnoinvestimenti’s share capital

* As a result, Tecno Holding will hold about 56.86 percent of Tecnoinvestimenti’s share capital, subject to lock-up period of 180 days

* Following demand, Tecno Holding increased the number of share sold from 6,340,000, previously announced, to number of 6,974,000 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

