BRIEF-Tecno Holding completes placement of 6,974,000 Tecnoinvestimenti's shares

April 20 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Tecno Holding SpA completes placement of 6,974,000 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA ordinary shares at 3.40 euros per share equal to 22 pct of Tecnoinvestimenti’s share capital

* As a result, Tecno Holding will hold about 56.86 percent of Tecnoinvestimenti’s share capital, subject to lock-up period of 180 days

* Following demand, Tecno Holding increased the number of share sold from 6,340,000, previously announced, to number of 6,974,000 shares