April 20 (Reuters) - Proact It Group Ab

* Q1 revenue remained unchanged, when adjusted for currency effects revenue fell by 2% to SEK 723 (739) million.

* Q1 EBITDA fell by 9% to SEK 39.0 (42.8) million

* Q1 profit after tax fell by 16% to SEK 14.8 (17.7) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)