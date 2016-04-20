FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heineken Q1 consolidated beer volume beats Reuters poll
#Beverages - Brewers
April 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heineken Q1 consolidated beer volume beats Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv

* Full year expectations remain unchanged

* Q1 consolidated beer volume grew 7.0 pct organically, positive across all regions

* Q1 Heineken volume in premium segment grew 4.8 pct

* Q1 consolidated beer volume 43.5 mhl versus 41.8 mhl in Reuters poll

* There was good volume growth in Americas and Europe

* Full year expectations remain unchanged

* Adverse currency development continues to weigh on results and foreign exchange markets remain volatile

* Reported net profit in quarter was 265 million euros (2015: 579 million euros)

* Q1 Americas organic consolidated beer volume growth of 8.2 pct

* Q1 Asia Pacific organic consolidated beer volume was up 23 pct

* Q1 Europe organic consolidated beer volume growth of 2.3 pct

* Q1 Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe organic consolidated beer volume growth of 4.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
