BRIEF-Heineken Q1 consolidated beer volume beats Reuters poll

April 20 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv
* Full year expectations remain unchanged
* Q1 consolidated beer volume grew 7.0 pct organically, positive across all regions
* Q1 Heineken volume in premium segment grew 4.8 pct
* Q1 consolidated beer volume 43.5 mhl versus 41.8 mhl in Reuters poll
* There was good volume growth in Americas and Europe
* Adverse currency development continues to weigh on results and foreign exchange markets remain volatile
* Reported net profit in quarter was 265 million euros (2015: 579 million euros)
* Q1 Americas organic consolidated beer volume growth of 8.2 pct
* Q1 Asia Pacific organic consolidated beer volume was up 23 pct
* Q1 Europe organic consolidated beer volume growth of 2.3 pct
* Q1 Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe organic consolidated beer volume growth of 4.6 pct